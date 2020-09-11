Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Trading 12.9% Higher After Earnings Beat

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) traded up 12.9% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $29.95 and last traded at $28.44. 2,167,662 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 464% from the average session volume of 384,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.34 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZUMZ. Wedbush raised their target price on Zumiez from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Zumiez from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,366 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zumiez by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,600 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,714,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 180,685 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at $929,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58. The company has a market cap of $723.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

