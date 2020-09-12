-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is ($0.54). Abercrombie & Fitch posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($1.49). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.06. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 193.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $119,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.26. 1,944,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,290. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

