-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ryerson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.02. Ryerson posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.00 million. Ryerson had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 7.42%.

RYI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

RYI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.53. 141,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,541. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58. The company has a market cap of $210.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYI. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Ryerson by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 38,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,734 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth $449,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 33,127 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 63,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

