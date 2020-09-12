-$0.10 EPS Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is $0.15. Viper Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 176.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 55.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis.

VNOM has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 859,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 2.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,096,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,942,000 after buying an additional 917,766 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 75.9% during the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,176,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,330 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $21,911,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 47.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,320,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,045,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.