$0.16 EPS Expected for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Teck Resources posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 70.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teck Resources.
Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Teck Resources by 94,940.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TECK traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.00. 13,399,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,857. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.53. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.76%.
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teck Resources (TECK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.