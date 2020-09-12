$0.16 EPS Expected for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Teck Resources posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 70.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $11.10 to $12.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Teck Resources by 94,940.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECK traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.00. 13,399,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,857. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.53. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

