-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.11). MRC Global posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 178.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.81 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. The business’s revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRC shares. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Northland Securities started coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MRC Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Shares of MRC Global stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 608,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $446.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $15.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MRC Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,728,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,405,000 after acquiring an additional 80,963 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 30.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,104,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,486,000 after buying an additional 955,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,432,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 80,070 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 34.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,527,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 389,899 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MRC Global by 101.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 756,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

