$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.27. Vipshop reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.68. The company had revenue of $23.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.67 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIPS. UBS Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth $1,670,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth $479,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth $5,404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 143.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,851,000 after buying an additional 1,414,485 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth $1,015,000. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,985,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,770,083. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

