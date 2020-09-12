$0.26 EPS Expected for Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vipshop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Vipshop reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.68. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $23.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIPS. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 372.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIPS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.40. 8,985,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,770,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.98. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $24.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

