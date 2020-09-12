$0.40 EPS Expected for Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.34. Rexnord posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Rexnord from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

In other Rexnord news, Director George C. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,274. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,559,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,805,000 after purchasing an additional 563,528 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Rexnord by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,201,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,262,000 after acquiring an additional 105,093 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,891,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,892,000 after purchasing an additional 304,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,828,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,451,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 7.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,182,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,930,000 after purchasing an additional 286,119 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXN traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $30.23. 624,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,370. Rexnord has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.92%.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

