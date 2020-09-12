$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.64% and a negative net margin of 8.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 415,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 16,887 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 252,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 21,926 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,520,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 173,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26,308 shares in the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSBD traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 165,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,299. The company has a market capitalization of $636.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

