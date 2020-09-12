-$0.61 EPS Expected for Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Heron Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.52% and a negative net margin of 157.65%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRTX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. FIX assumed coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “add” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,742,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,588,000 after acquiring an additional 380,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,029,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,115,000 after purchasing an additional 45,073 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,171,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,072,000 after purchasing an additional 736,637 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,270,000 after purchasing an additional 54,068 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,577,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 555,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

HRTX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.59. 650,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,817. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $26.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.84.

Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

