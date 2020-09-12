$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. salesforce.com reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.60.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $4,714,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,511.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.04, for a total transaction of $2,640,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 822,922 shares of company stock valued at $167,376,305. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,138,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,737,125,000 after purchasing an additional 216,205 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,155,485,000 after purchasing an additional 632,852 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after purchasing an additional 278,879 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,449,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,456,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $227.89 billion, a PE ratio of 94.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.24. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.33.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

