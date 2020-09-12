$0.77 EPS Expected for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will report earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $0.57. CMS Energy posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,048. CMS Energy has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $69.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $99,443.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,743 shares of company stock worth $538,927. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,263,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,474,000 after acquiring an additional 673,551 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,110,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,973,000 after acquiring an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,197,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,773,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,920,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,704,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,697,000 after acquiring an additional 206,388 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

