-$0.95 EPS Expected for Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($1.26). Scorpio Bulkers reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will report full-year earnings of ($7.11) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Scorpio Bulkers.

Get Scorpio Bulkers alerts:

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported ($3.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.78) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $26.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.64 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 82.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Bulkers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of SALT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 264,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,009. Scorpio Bulkers has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Bulkers (SALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.