$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) will post sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the lowest is $973.70 million. Tapestry posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year sales of $5.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

TPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tapestry from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 12,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tapestry by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 176.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,699 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,977,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,318,792. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

