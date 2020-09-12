$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) will post sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Pembina Pipeline posted sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $5.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $5.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pembina Pipeline.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $914.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion.

PBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $368,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,835 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $354,814,000. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 47.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 13,124,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,877,000 after buying an additional 4,209,218 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,554,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $312,844,000 after buying an additional 222,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,190,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,002,000 after buying an additional 936,880 shares during the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.75. 887,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,280. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.