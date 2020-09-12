1,000,000 Shares in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Bought by Hound Partners LLC

Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Coupa Software by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,182,000 after purchasing an additional 714,802 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coupa Software by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,187,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,172,000 after purchasing an additional 315,468 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 7.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,858,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,024,000 after purchasing an additional 327,527 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at about $470,147,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Coupa Software by 22.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 963,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,625,000 after purchasing an additional 179,337 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total transaction of $284,314.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,321.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 5,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total transaction of $1,307,187.99. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,750 shares of company stock valued at $53,208,941. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software stock traded down $10.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.24. 1,985,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,473. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of -145.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $299.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.08. Coupa Software Inc has a one year low of $99.01 and a one year high of $353.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $249.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush downgraded Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

