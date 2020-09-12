1,700,000 Shares in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Acquired by Hound Partners LLC

Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000. Hound Partners LLC owned about 1.36% of Okta as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Okta by 182.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 247,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,235,000 after acquiring an additional 159,653 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Okta by 24.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 19.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Okta by 78.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Okta by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKTA traded down $4.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.66. 1,249,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,001. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of -101.93 and a beta of 0.96. Okta Inc has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $231.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 159,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.87, for a total transaction of $31,747,805.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,962,535.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.78, for a total value of $5,573,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,186.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 458,896 shares of company stock worth $92,737,399. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Okta from $205.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.75.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

