$179.27 Million in Sales Expected for Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) will announce $179.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $177.80 million and the highest is $180.80 million. Inovalon reported sales of $166.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year sales of $684.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $681.16 million to $688.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $758.35 million, with estimates ranging from $749.60 million to $768.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inovalon.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.46 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Inovalon’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Inovalon from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $503,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 576,504 shares in the company, valued at $14,516,370.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after buying an additional 177,102 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Inovalon by 26.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,857,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,951,000 after purchasing an additional 393,013 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Inovalon by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,621,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,235,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Inovalon by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,736,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inovalon by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,705,000 after purchasing an additional 159,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INOV stock remained flat at $$24.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. 271,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovalon (INOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.