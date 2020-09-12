221,000 Shares in Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Purchased by Hound Partners LLC

Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 221,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000. Hound Partners LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Progenity at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Progenity in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,475,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,148,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $680,000. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PROG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 68,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,790. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94. Progenity has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $15.92.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($6.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($5.28). The company had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.35 million. Analysts predict that Progenity will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PROG shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progenity in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Progenity in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Progenity in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Progenity in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

