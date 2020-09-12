2,605 Shares in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Purchased by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 155,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 174,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,396,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,978,000 after buying an additional 573,185 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

NYSE:D traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,816,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,229. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.37. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

