26,709 Shares in Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) Purchased by Hound Partners LLC

Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Hound Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Soliton as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Soliton in the second quarter worth about $1,025,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Soliton in the second quarter worth about $800,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Soliton by 78.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Soliton by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Soliton in the second quarter worth about $2,334,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SOLY traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.17. The stock had a trading volume of 366,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,067. The company has a market cap of $137.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85. Soliton Inc has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Research analysts predict that Soliton Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Soliton news, major shareholder Remeditex Ventures Llc purchased 120,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $999,992.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SOLY has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Soliton in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Soliton in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Soliton from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

