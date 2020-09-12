$29.13 Million in Sales Expected for Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) will report $29.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Imax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.40 million to $37.50 million. Imax reported sales of $86.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imax will report full-year sales of $137.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $156.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $323.76 million, with estimates ranging from $260.80 million to $357.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Imax.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. Imax had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Imax’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Imax from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine cut Imax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Imax in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Imax from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Imax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Imax by 73.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Imax by 80.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Imax by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,294,000 after acquiring an additional 413,885 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Imax in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Imax by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $13.46. 1,244,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,598. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.25 million, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.62. Imax has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $22.81.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

