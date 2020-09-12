$3.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) will announce sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.31 billion. Leidos reported sales of $2.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year sales of $12.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.23 billion to $12.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.60 billion to $14.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Leidos.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Leidos had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Leidos in a report on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.31.

LDOS traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $87.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,574. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leidos (LDOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.