334,700 Shares in Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) Bought by Hound Partners LLC

Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 334,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. Hound Partners LLC owned 1.18% of Kaleyra at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KLR. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kaleyra during the 1st quarter worth $5,110,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter worth $1,854,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter worth $1,412,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter worth $646,000. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

Shares of KLR traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 367,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,089. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. Kaleyra has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $236.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.33.

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kaleyra will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Kaleyra Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.