38,630 Shares in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Bought by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,000. Accenture makes up about 1.0% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.5% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 61.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $477,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $22,597,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.79. The stock had a trading volume of 35,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,300. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.84. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $247.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total transaction of $679,414.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,326.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $250,146.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,385,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.96.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.