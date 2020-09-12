3i Group (LON:III) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

3i Group plc (LON:III)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $932.80. 3i Group shares last traded at $932.60, with a volume of 1,168,933 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on III. Barclays increased their price target on 3i Group from GBX 1,120 ($14.63) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3i Group from GBX 852 ($11.13) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 970 ($12.67) target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 974 ($12.73) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 908.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

