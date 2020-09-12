3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, an increase of 212.7% from the August 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CYBBF remained flat at $$1.23 during midday trading on Friday. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23.

Several research firms recently commented on CYBBF. Deutsche Bank began coverage on 3i Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on 3i Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded 3i Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Investec downgraded 3i Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded 3i Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3i Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

