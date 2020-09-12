3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Position Lifted by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,295,173,000 after acquiring an additional 116,065 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of 3M by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,060,276,000 after buying an additional 1,944,377 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,114,829,000 after buying an additional 910,485 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $877,940,000 after buying an additional 315,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 9,250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $690,916,000 after buying an additional 4,381,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.17. 1,698,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,895. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.24. The firm has a market cap of $93.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

