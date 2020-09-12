3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of 3M by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 108,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,860,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in 3M by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in 3M by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 162,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.17. 1,698,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,895. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

