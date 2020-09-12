43,032 Shares in Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR) Bought by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Clearsign Combustion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLIR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Clearsign Combustion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clearsign Combustion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearsign Combustion by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearsign Combustion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.27. 61,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,019. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Clearsign Combustion Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11.

Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Clearsign Combustion Profile

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems in the United States. Its Duplex, Duplex Plug & Play, and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

