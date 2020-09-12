$464.93 Million in Sales Expected for Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) to report sales of $464.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $471.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $457.00 million. Covanta reported sales of $465.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Covanta.

Get Covanta alerts:

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.27 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Covanta stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $8.31. 716,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,095. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -55.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40. Covanta has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $17.97.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covanta (CVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.