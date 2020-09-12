$575.24 Million in Sales Expected for ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) will post $575.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $571.00 million and the highest is $577.30 million. ITT reported sales of $711.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $514.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.49 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 12.26%. ITT’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.13.

NYSE ITT traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.61. 304,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,892. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.61. ITT has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $75.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 17.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ITT by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,129,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 45.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 918,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,679,000 after purchasing an additional 288,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

