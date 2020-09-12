$612.16 Million in Sales Expected for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) to announce $612.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $598.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $630.00 million. Splunk reported sales of $626.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

SPLK has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Splunk from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Splunk from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Splunk from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Splunk from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Splunk from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,809 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total transaction of $1,194,979.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 13,931 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $2,443,776.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,243 shares of company stock valued at $8,729,995 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 1,513.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 54.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Splunk by 181.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 79.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,957,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,396. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 1.55. Splunk has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

