$87.34 Million in Sales Expected for Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) will report $87.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.95 million. Yext posted sales of $76.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year sales of $354.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $349.49 million to $359.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $430.59 million, with estimates ranging from $419.12 million to $441.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The firm had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YEXT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Yext from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yext presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

YEXT stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,900. Yext has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other Yext news, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $42,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 102,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 15,175 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $272,846.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 3,581,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,394,147.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 384,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,673,272 over the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Yext during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Yext by 263.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Yext during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

