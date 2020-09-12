91,300 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Bought by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,000. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.36. 710,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.56. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $58.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.20 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 23,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $1,205,610.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,301,894. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Compass Point lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

