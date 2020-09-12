Abbey (LON:ABBY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,317.10

Abbey plc (LON:ABBY)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,317.10 and traded as high as $1,410.00. Abbey shares last traded at $1,485.00, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $310.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,323.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,213.39.

In other news, insider Avril Gallagher acquired 107,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,767 ($23.09) per share, for a total transaction of £1,903,129.68 ($2,486,776.01).

Abbey plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the building and property development, plant hire, and property rental activities in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Czech Republic. The company is involved in the residential housing and land development activities. It also engages in the hire, rental, sale, and maintenance of construction plant, vehicles, tools, and portable buildings.

