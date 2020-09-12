Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Increased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,292 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,692 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.4% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% during the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $38,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,621 shares of company stock valued at $8,373,428 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.19.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,109,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,454,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.64 and its 200 day moving average is $91.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

