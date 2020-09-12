Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,073 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,344,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $106,084,000 after acquiring an additional 82,869 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 195,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 28,406 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,999 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.70. 4,109,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,454,486. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $184.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.52, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,102. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,621 shares of company stock worth $8,373,428. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 target price on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.19.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

