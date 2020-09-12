Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $731.81 Million

Equities analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to announce sales of $731.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $696.96 million to $790.65 million. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $863.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.06. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANF. TheStreet cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.26. 1,944,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,290. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $893.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 257,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,666 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,810 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

