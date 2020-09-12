Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $286.04

Shares of Accesso Technology Group PLC (LON:ACSO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $286.04 and traded as low as $280.00. Accesso Technology Group shares last traded at $285.00, with a volume of 22,191 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get Accesso Technology Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 260.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 284.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.40 million and a PE ratio of -1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.62.

In other Accesso Technology Group news, insider Fern MacDonald acquired 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 285 ($3.72) per share, with a total value of £8,706.75 ($11,376.91).

About Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.