Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADPT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 643,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,596. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.75. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 107.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $134,438.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,452.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,391,444 shares of company stock worth $96,764,885 over the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 300.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

