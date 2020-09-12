Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 507,488 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,072 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Adobe worth $220,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Adobe by 256.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 81.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Adobe by 43.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Argus raised their price target on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Griffin Securities raised their price target on Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.54.

ADBE stock traded down $4.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $471.35. 4,296,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,043,232. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $467.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.82. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total value of $833,510.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,078,868.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $5,134,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,908 shares of company stock worth $45,233,399. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

