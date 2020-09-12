Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aduro BioTech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). Aduro BioTech posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aduro BioTech.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 230.92% and a negative return on equity of 101.73%.

ADRO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Aduro BioTech in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aduro BioTech during the 1st quarter worth $1,154,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Aduro BioTech by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aduro BioTech during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aduro BioTech by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 633,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 37,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Aduro BioTech by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

ADRO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 502,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,249. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $191.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.30. Aduro BioTech has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.04.

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

