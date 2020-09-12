Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) is Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts comprises approximately 5.2% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned about 0.46% of Advance Auto Parts worth $45,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3,628.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 30,041 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $894,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AAP traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.59. 493,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,560. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.43. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $171.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Nomura increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra raised Advance Auto Parts to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.29.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

