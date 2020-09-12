Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.83

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.83 and traded as high as $1.87. Advantage Oil & Gas shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 1,436,846 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAV shares. Raymond James set a C$2.75 price target on Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.58.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$33.34 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

