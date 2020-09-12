Advisor OS LLC Buys Shares of 48,270 iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,000. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IGSB traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $54.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,169. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average is $53.97.

