Advisor OS LLC Makes New $3.41 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 75,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 864,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,824,000 after purchasing an additional 81,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,391,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,525,000 after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.46. 4,527,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,716. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average of $43.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $54.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

