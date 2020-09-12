Advisor OS LLC Makes New $4.10 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.4% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 223,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,809,000 after purchasing an additional 107,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,154,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,245,000 after acquiring an additional 198,820 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.94. 480,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,278. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.24 and a 200-day moving average of $140.27. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84.

