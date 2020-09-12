Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.70

Shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.70 and traded as low as $1.30. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 99,421 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEMD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aethlon Medical by 9,823.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 68,570 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

